DETROIT – A man who was found Wednesday night with multiple gunshot wounds in a Detroit street died at a hospital.

Police said the 39-year-old victim was in the street in the 18000 block of Indiana Street about 11:45 p.m. Medics took the man to a hospital, but he did not survive.

Police don’t know who shot the man nor what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.