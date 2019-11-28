DETROIT – A woman shot and killed a man during an altercation over stolen property early Thursday, Detroit police said.

According to police, there was a physical altercation between the woman and man in the 3800 block of 29th Street about 12:14 a.m. The 59-year-old woman pulled out a gun and shot a 42-year-old man.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. The woman was taken into custody, and the weapon was recovered.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.