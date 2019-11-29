Local 4 viewer, Jenny Ramirez showed us video of a man she said is illegally dumping trash right outside her home on Detroit’s west side.

“I proceeded to yell at him, like, ‘Hey, you can’t dump out here. This is not a dump,’ Ramirez said. “He proceeded to call me out of my name and say, ‘Call Detroit Police, they ain’t going to do anything.’ I said ‘I’m going to do just that, because they will do something.’”

Right after she called police, she called her neighbor as well. They started recording the man in action.

“We took pictures, video but he was adamant and he said he was from the suburbs,” said Ramirez.

Local 4 is not identifying the man, because police haven’t charged him, but Ramirez said he knew they were recording him and he didn’t care.

“Oh, he wouldn’t stop. Her fiancé had to come out physically, like ‘This is our place, you can’t do it,’” said Ramirez.

Ramirez has this to say to everyone else who illegally dumps in the city she calls home: “Our houses are clean. We eat well. We pay our bills, just like everybody else. You’re no better than me. And if you think you’re coming from the suburbs to dump in the D, because it’s the D you’re very mistaken."

Detroit Police released this statement:

“The Detroit Police takes these matters very seriously and we are investigating this matter leaving no rock unturned. The residents of the City of Detroit deserve to live in a clean community, and the Detroit Police Department’s General Assignment Unit investigates all dumping incidents reported to the unit. Citizens are encouraged to report all dumping incidents to police and if possible, safely obtain descriptions and license plates from these illegal actors."

Since the General Assignment Units efforts began just 2 years ago, illegal dumping in the City has dropped by 37%