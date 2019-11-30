Winter storm watch issued for Sanilac County
DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Sanilac County that will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Freezing rain may amount to around a quarter of an inch of ice. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to four inches is possible with wind gusts expected to reach 30 mph.
