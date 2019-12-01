WARREN, Mich. – Anthony Marks lost his life Friday night to a driver that hit him and took off.

The 63-year-old veteran was walking on Van Dyke between Eight Mile and Nine Mile roads in Warren. He was just a block away from his home after buying cat food.

“Someone crossed into the bike path and just hit him and turned down another street and just kept going,” said his niece, Tiffany Marks.

Tiffany Marks said she fears her uncle could have suffered.

She had just seen her uncle the day prior on Thanksgiving.

“Just real happy and full of life," Marks said. "He even called me after he ate and told me how good the food was.”

The next day, Anthony Marks was hit and killed.

""If it was your family, you would want justice," Tiffany Marks said. “You wouldn’t want to sit here and wonder why someone did this to your loved one.”

The family is asking the driver to come forward.

“In my heart I already forgive you," Marks said. “I just want you to turn yourself in.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.