Warren police search for hit-and-run driver who killed veteran battling cancer

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police are searching for a hit-and-run drive who struck and killed a 63-year-old veteran battling cancer.

Anthony Ray Marks, 63, of Warren, was walking on Van Dyke between Eight Mile and Nine Mile roads on Nov. 29 about a block away from his home after buying cat food, police said.

Marks was crossing Van Dyke at 7:46 p.m. when he was struck by a silver 2009 Jeep Liberty, according to authorities. The Jeep continued south into Detroit, officials said.

A silver 2009 Jeep Liberty believed to have been involved in a Nov. 29, 2019, fatal hit-and-run crash.

Someone crossed into the bike path and just hit him and turned down another street and just kept going,” his niece, Tiffany Marks, said. “If it was your family, you would want justice. You wouldn’t want to sit here and wonder why someone did this to your loved one.”

Family members are asking the driver to come forward.

“In my heart I already forgive you," Marks said. “I just want you to turn yourself in.”

Police believe the Jeep might have front-end damage from the impact.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.