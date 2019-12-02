DETROIT – Michigan State Police are looking for witnesses who may have information on a shooting that occurred on the Lodge Freeway last week.

Here’s the info from Michigan State Police:

The Michigan State Police, Metro North Post is investigating a shooting which occurred on 11/28 at approximately 6:35 p.m. on N/B M-10 near M-39 Freeway.

Initial investigation indicates that a Dodge Charger was traveling north on M-10, south of M-39, when an individual in a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu, fired multiple shots at the Charger striking it 4 times.

The driver of the Charger, a 33-year-old male from Lansing, was not injured and indicated he had observed the white sedan driving and another vehicle driving erratically behind him prior to the incident. The second vehicle is believed to be a maroon colored Dodge Durango.

The white sedan continued northbound on M-10 while the Dodge Durango exited at M-39. It is unknown whether the sedan and Durango were traveling together or if a prior incident between the two suspect vehicles had occurred.

State troopers are continuing to investigate the incident. Individuals traveling along this route during this time frame are encouraged to call the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at 248-584-5740 can leave a tip on the MSP Mobile App.