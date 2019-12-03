Livingston County youth baseball coach accused of sexually abusing boys at parties at his home

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A youth baseball coach from Livingston County is accused of sexually abusing boys at parties at his home over a four-year period, authorities said.

Joseph Frappier, 49, of Hartland Township, is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges, as well as a charge for furnishing alcohol to minors.

Authorities say Frappier had at least two of his players come to his house to drink alcohol, vape and have sex between 2015 and 2019.

He pleaded not guilty last week. A probable cause hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday morning has been adjourned until Dec. 12.

He’s currently behind bars because he hasn’t been able to post a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Authorities believe the two boys aren’t Frappier’s only victims. They are asking parents of children who knew Frappier to have a conversation with them.

Anyone who believes their children may have attended one of the parties at Frappier’s house is asked to contact the Livingston County’s Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440.