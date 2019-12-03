Police identify man killed when car crashed into pole, caught fire in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified a man who was killed when he lost control of his Jeep and crashed into a pole, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, officials said.

Keith McNeil, 55, of Utica, was driving a Jeep Cherokee south on M-53, north of 26 Mile Road, around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

The Jeep left the roadway at a high speed, went through the median and struck a pole, police said. The impact caused the Jeep to catch fire, officials said.

Washington Township firefighters responded and put out the fire, but McNeil was killed, according to authorities.

Police believe McNeil was the only person in the Jeep.

Both directions of M-53 were closed between 26 Mile and 30 Mile roads during the investigation, police said.