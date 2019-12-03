Read letter sent to parents after Warren 13-year-old arrested for threat that canceled school

WARREN, Mich. – Officials from Beer Middle School in Warren sent a letter to parents after a 13-year-old student was arrested for posting a threat that resulted in school being canceled, authorities said.

The threat was made Tuesday on social media, police said. Investigators took the student who posted the threat is in custody and facing serious criminal charges, according to officials.

A robocall from Warren Consolidated Schools let parents know school was canceled. Students will return to school Wednesday, officials said.

Here’s a letter that was sent to parents from Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert D. Livernois.

"Dear Beer community,

"This afternoon we concluded an investigation that responded to a social media threat made against Beer Middle School.

"Through some outstanding work by the WCS Security and Crisis Response Team and the Warren Police Department, the student who posted the threat is in custody, facing serious criminal charges.

"I want to thank the students who reported this social media post to OK2SAY and the Warren police as it continues to demonstrate how strong relationships help students report difficult information. At no time was the school in danger.

"Parents, please take time today to review with your children the seriousness of saying or posting inappropriate things on social media that will most certainly get them in trouble. Also, please help your children understand that spreading social media threats as an attempt to warn people only makes the problem worse. The right thing to do is to call the police or tell a responsible adult.

“As always, I appreciate your continued support and look forward to seeing our students and staff in school tomorrow.”