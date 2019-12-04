13-year-old boy charged with 1-year misdemeanor for Warren school threat, officials say

WARREN, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy from Beer Middle School in Warren has been charged with a one-year misdemeanor in connection with a shooting threat that resulted in school being canceled for a day, police said.

Officials said the child made an online threat against Agnes E. Beer Middle School in Warren, causing the school to close Tuesday.

He has been charged with intentional threat to commit act of violence against a school, school employees or students, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. The charge is a one-year misdemeanor.

Warren police learned at 9:40 p.m. Monday that a shooting threat had been made and shared on the anonymous state tip line OK2SAY, according to authorities.

Officials with Warren Consolidated Schools notified parents and closed school for the following day. Students returned to school Wednesday.

“We commend those students who saw the message for promptly alerting parents and law enforcement, and ensuring the actions described in the threat would not be carried out,” Smith said. “While my office will never underplay the serious nature of such threats, it is my hope that the youth who make these horrific threats, learn from their detestable actions and get the treatment they need.”

Letter sent to parents

Here’s a letter that was sent to parents from Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert D. Livernois.

"Dear Beer community,

"This afternoon we concluded an investigation that responded to a social media threat made against Beer Middle School.

"Through some outstanding work by the WCS Security and Crisis Response Team and the Warren Police Department, the student who posted the threat is in custody, facing serious criminal charges.

"I want to thank the students who reported this social media post to OK2SAY and the Warren police as it continues to demonstrate how strong relationships help students report difficult information. At no time was the school in danger.

"Parents, please take time today to review with your children the seriousness of saying or posting inappropriate things on social media that will most certainly get them in trouble. Also, please help your children understand that spreading social media threats as an attempt to warn people only makes the problem worse. The right thing to do is to call the police or tell a responsible adult.

“As always, I appreciate your continued support and look forward to seeing our students and staff in school tomorrow.”