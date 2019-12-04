Here are the top baby names of 2019

What are the top trending baby names in America in 2019?

BabyNames.com released their annual list of the top boys and girls names of the year.

“Our popularity lists tend to predict the U.S. Social Security baby names popularity lists because our members are naming future babies! Note: Rankings combine the stats for different spellings of the same name, for example Aidan and Aiden.”

“It seems there is definitely a royal influence to baby names this year,” says Jennifer Moss, Founder and CEO of BabyNames.com. “Both Liam and Charlotte are linked directly to the British Royal Family. Liam is a shorter version of the name William, like the Duke of Cambridge, and Charlotte is the name of his daughter.”

“For 2020 and beyond we see some traditional Biblical names like David, Michael, and Luke - dropping off the top 100. This is almost unprecedented,” explains Moss. “Those are being replaced with more unique Biblical names like Josiah, Gabriel, and Elijah.”

As for the girls, Moss says flower and nature names are still climbing the charts. Violet, Iris, Juniper, Rose, Daisy, and Dahlia are all in the top 100.

Here are the top 10 male baby names of 2019:

Liam Oliver Theodore Declan Henry Owen Finn/Fynn Caleb Emmett Benjamin

Here are the top 10 female baby names of 2019:

Charlotte Amelia/Emilia Violet Aria/Arya Aurora Ava Olivia/Alivia Vivienne/Vivien/Vivian Hazel Nora/Norah

In Michigan, in 2018, the top male names were Noah, Oliver, Liam, Benjamin and William. The top female names were Olivia, Ava, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia.

Check out the full top 100 here.