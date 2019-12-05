Michigan native, astronaut shares photo of Mitten at night from space
Christina Koch is from Grand Rapids
DETROIT – Michigan native and astronaut Christina Koch shared a photo of the Mitten illuminated at night from outer space.
Koch was born in Grand Rapids and raised in North Carolina. She is the 14th woman to walk in space.
When her current journey is over, she will have spent 328 days in space, the longest single space flight by woman.
Koch posted a daytime photo of Michigan back in May. Check it out here.
