36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

News

Michigan native, astronaut shares photo of Mitten at night from space

Christina Koch is from Grand Rapids

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Christina Koch, NASA, Michigan, International Space Station, Local 4 News at 5

DETROIT – Michigan native and astronaut Christina Koch shared a photo of the Mitten illuminated at night from outer space.

Koch was born in Grand Rapids and raised in North Carolina. She is the 14th woman to walk in space.

When her current journey is over, she will have spent 328 days in space, the longest single space flight by woman.

Koch posted a daytime photo of Michigan back in May. Check it out here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: