Detroit named one of the best fishing cities in the US

DETROIT – The Great Lakes state is no stranger to aquatic activities, to say the least.

FishingBooker, an online service for booking fishing trips, ranked Detroit as one of the top 13 fishing cities in the country that offer visitors both fishing and chances to explore the city. The ranking is based on variety of species, user reviews and overall experience, among other factors.

“For anglers who love having a variety of activities to choose from when going on vacation, we researched large and beautiful U.S. cities that exceeded our customers’ expectations this year,” said Albert Grain, managing editor of FishingBooker.

The company stated Lake St. Clair is one of the few places in the country where you can “indulge in world class angling within sight of one of America’s largest cities.”

Lake St. Clair is home to a wide range of game fish including Muskellunge, Walleye and Northern Pike, some of which can be found throughout the year.

The full list of cities includes (in no particular order):