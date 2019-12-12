Local 4 News at 6 -- Dec. 12, 2019

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 6:

Man thinks he could be 1994 missing child D’Wan Sims

A man who said he believes he’s D’Wan Sims, a child who went missing from a Livonia mall 25 years ago, has given a DNA sample to police. D’Wan Sims was reported missing on Dec. 11, 1994 at the Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her. Full report on Local 4 News at 6.