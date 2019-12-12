Man who thinks he’s 1994 missing child D’Wan Sims gives DNA sample to Livonia police

LIVONIA, Mich. – A man who said he believes he’s D’Wan Sims, a child who went missing from a Livonia mall 25 years ago, has given a DNA sample to police.

D’Wan Sims was reported missing on Dec. 11, 1994 at the Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her.

Surveillance video revealed that Harris was at the mall, but didn’t show her son. That led investigators to believe he was never at the mall in the first place. The family became the focus of suspicion.

“I was here at the department and we looked at all of the video, we checked everything, and we never saw D’Wan with Ms. Sims,” Livonia police Captain Ron Taig said.

Police reached out to the mother to obtain DNA for a test and it’s unclear if she will cooperate.

Sources tell Local 4 that the man reached out to Harris on Facebook messenger and she blocked him.

Police said the man came into the station a couple days ago.

“I guess what’s odd is that he claimed that he didn’t want any of this information out in the media and from what I understand he has put this out on social media,” Taig said.

Watch Larry Spruill’s report from Local 4 News at 6 below:

Mother speaks during 1994 news conference

The following are quotes from Harris from when she spoke to WDIV in 1994 in the days after her child’s disappearance.