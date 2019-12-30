Think small when it comes to making a financial New Year’s resolution

DETROIT – Every year around this time many start talking about resolutions - trying to do better next year than this year.

Before you commit to big resolutions, reconsider and try to start small. Start making making small goals that you can reach quickly.

When it comes to getting your financial life in order, Planning Alternatives CEO Nathan Mersereau said to take a step back from goal setting and start by getting organized.

