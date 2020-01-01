Morning Show Insider: The Time I Ripped Lions Coach Wayne Fontes

DETROIT – Rod Meloni: This morning we were discussing the woeful state of the Detroit Lions. It is the considered opinions of those of us in the newsroom, going Lions-Free next season is the only answer to avoid the painful psychological damage the pending demolition derby holds in store. Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are proving every day the Belichick coaching tree has no real roots or even green shoots. It’s a crab apple tree bearing bitter fruit!

This scenario reminded me of the time in the early 90’s, when as a news anchor in Saginaw I took the chance to try my hand at sports talk radio. The new local sports radio station allowed me to fill in on their local mid-day show when the WNEM sports anchors who usually did the show went on vacation. This went on for about a year when the sports talk radio format had just become a thing. At the time, Barry Sanders gave the Lions a fighting chance. With him were some exceptional pieces: Lomas Brown and Chris Spielman. They provided exciting prospects, on the one hand, and hair pulling frustration on the other. As has been the longstanding tradition, the team under achieved. Defenses often figured out how to stop Barry and therefore the entire team. I blamed it on bad coaching. Given the platform, without apology I ripped Wayne Fontes and his merry band of coaches, repeatedly. I would say things like “success leaves clues and the Lions didn’t have one”! Wayne Fontes did his “Big Buck” routine and the clown show that was his tenure had my young blood boiling and the sarcasm dripping. Relentlessly, I ripped old Wayne. It got the phones ringing with the debate about whether Wayne was worth keeping around.

It turned out though, there were consequences to this controversial approach to otherwise mindless entertainment. Wayne Fontes had started out coaching high school football in Bay City. The audience, we later learned, was populated with Wayne’s old players. They weren’t amused this upstart news guy proclaimed to have the first idea how a football team should be constructed. So, they told old Wayne about me and my big mouth. At that time the station was the Lions radio affiliate. When the regular hosts would reach out for interviews with Wayne, he turned them down because my rants about his coaching were so virulent, he refused to play along.

To its credit, the station management didn’t much seem to care. Wayne Fontes wasn’t going to make or break their daily routine. What they did notice is we stirred things up on the air and it brought some excitement and interest in the station. So much so, I was called in to the General Manager’s office one afternoon after another blistering excoriation. Instead of brow beating me for causing so much trouble, he offered me my own show. I was flattered and laughed inside at the thought I might be set loose on a recurring basis. The only problem was, as the news anchor at the local CBS affiliate, I worked nights and the time slot he offered me was 5 p.m. I had to say no but said thank you for the offer anyway.

Now, my thoughts on the Lions stay here in the newsroom. We laugh. No, make that point and laugh, at the Lions. It’s all you can do because the alternative is to pull out your hair and cry. Not a good look! We continue to blame the ownership and roll our eyes at S.O.L. [Same Old Lions] There are far better sports talk radio hosts in this town than I could ever dream of becoming. But it sure was fun at the time. Sadly, the themes with this woeful football team haven’t changed a lick in nearly 30 years. I often ask: “how is it possible for someone who loves football so much, be saddled with a team this bad!?!?” It’s the question the city’s fans have been asking for generations. There is no other answer than to go Lions free… if we can.

Here’s what we’re working on for Thursday, January 2, 2020 on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – First Sun then Rain

Brandon Roux: We will see sunshine for the first part of Thursday mixed with some high cloud and morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Skies should become only partly sunny in the afternoon but highs will hit the low to mid 40s feeling a bit cooler with winds SW 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph. Rain is trying to sneak in late tomorrow, but dry air in place will fight it off and at best, a few light rain showers are possible late tomorrow evening.

All Morning – Michigan vs. Alabama

It may not be a playoff or championship game but the match-up between Michigan and Alabama in the Citrus Bowl carries a lot of weight. We’ll have highlights and reaction all morning.

5:55 a.m. – Back to Basics

How much do you know about cars? Better yet, how much do you know about car maintenance? Kim DeGiulio is going to the auto experts to learn how to tell its time for an oil change. Check out Kim’s previous Back to Basics segments below.

6:40 a.m. - January Steals & Deals

A new year and a new opportunity to save. Help Me Hank will reveal what you should be buying right now and how you can score some great deals.

