Detroit Lions fire 4 assistant coaches, 2 members of strength staff after another awful season

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have parted ways with six members of the coaching staff following another embarrassing season that saw them lose nine straight and 12 of 13 games down the stretch.

Head coach Matt Patricia announced the following coaches will no longer be with the team:

Special teams coordinator John Bonamego

Linebackers coach Al Golden

Assistant strength and performance coach Rodney Hill

Football performance coordinator Harold Nash

Defensive backs coach Brian Stewart

Tight ends coach Chris White

“These decisions are never easy and I’m thankful for the effort these men gave our team," Patricia said in the statement. "I will continue to evaluate our entire operation in the coming days and weeks and will always make decisions in the best interest of the team. I wish these coaches the best in their future endeavors.”

Detroit started the season 2-0-1 before completely falling apart with 12 losses in 13 games. Management announced Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn would return next season despite the team finishing with the third-worst record in the NFL.

Defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni was not removed despite the team’s porous defense. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will also apparently return after an injury to quarterback Matthew Stafford threw much of his plan out the window midway through the season.

