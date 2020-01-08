Michigan Lottery reports record $1B contribution to schools in 2019

The Michigan Lottery says it raised a record $1.07 billion for Michigan schools in 2019.

That totals an increase of nearly $129 million over the prior year’s contribution.

2019 marks the largest one-year increase in the Lottery’s 47-year history and the first time the Lottery has reached the $1 billion milestone in support for public education in a single year. 2019 also was the Lottery’s fifth straight record-setting year for school contributions, an increase of about $327 million, or 44%, since fiscal year 2014, before the streak began.

“This vital funding for our schools would not be possible without the support of our players and retailers, which we greatly appreciate,” said Commissioner Brian O. Neill. “Every Lottery purchase helps raise revenue for schools in our state.”

Since 1972, the Lottery has generated more than $23.4 billion for public education in Michigan.