2020 NACTOY Awards winners: Corvette Stingray, Kia Telluride, Jeep Gladiator

DETROIT – The 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards winners were announced Monday morning at TCF Center (formerly known as Cobo Center) in Detroit.

The winners:

The 2020 finalists included:

Car of the Year:

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Hyundai Sonata

Toyota Supra

Utility Vehicle of the Year:

Hyundai Palisade

Kia Telluride

Lincoln Aviator

Truck of the Year:

Ford Ranger

Jeep Gladiator

Ram Heavy Duty

