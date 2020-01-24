Treasure Mart for sale; Lucky’s Market announces closure; U-M’s provost placed on leave

Happy Friday!

I’m just going to come out and say it: It’s been a bit of a rough week. First came the announcement that Lucky’s Market will be closing. The foodie-friendly grocery in town is one of many Lucky’s that will be closing nationwide after Kroger divested its stake in the Colorado-based company. Needless to say, residents have been flooding its doors since a storewide sale was announced.

Meanwhile, the owners of The Treasure Mart in Kerrytown announced they are selling the business and the property due to health issues. Elaine and Carl Johns hope to find a buyer who will continue their 60-year consignment shop legacy. More on their story in our feature interview of the week below.

⚖ University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel announced Wednesday that provost Martin Philbert has been placed on administrative leave due to multiple sexual misconduct allegations. (A4)

🦌 The city of Ann Arbor announced Thursday that the 2020 deer cull is complete. In total, sharpshooters killed 109 deer. All parks and nature areas closed for culling operations have reopened. (A4)

✏️ The Ann Arbor Board of Education is seeking applicants for a vacated seat. Here’s how you can apply. (A4)

🚱 An EPA official who attended a public meeting last week on the Gelman dioxane plume told local officials and community members that a federal Superfund cleanup could take decades. (MLive)

🗣 Is U-M failing students when it comes to mental health? This three-part series explores what’s being done and how U-M stacks up against other universities. (Michigan Daily)

❤️️ We got a sneak peek of Ozone House’s new Forever Home in Ypsilanti. The 19,000-square-foot facility will allow the nonprofit to better service youth in crisis and their families. (A4)

🐉 Know a tattoo artist? This downtown studio is looking to hire experienced artists. (A4)

🎨 Ypsilanti is a booming arts hub. Here’s a list of places you should plan to visit to get the most out of all the Ypsi art scene has to offer. (Destination Ann Arbor)

🍆 Known for its flavorful dips, Ann Arbor’s El Harissa also happens to be the only Tunisian restaurant in Michigan. Warning: reading this might whet your appetite. (Detroit Metro Times)

🎞 Take a trip back in time with these vintage photos of downtown Ann Arbor. (MLive)

“Treasure Mart has been in my life since I was 10. I started working full-time during the summer of 1974, and then I got sucked in and never left. Carl and I have been truly blessed to be a part of this business for so long.”

- Elaine Johns, owner

