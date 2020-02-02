34ºF

News

Flashpoint 2/2/20: Impeachment trial of Donald Trump; recap of Michigan State of the State Address

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

DETROIT – As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump nears an end, we will talk about what it means in this election year -- and beyond.

And will Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “plan b” be enough to smooth the roads and soothe the voters?

We’ll dig into the state of the state.

Segments one and two:

Former Michigan Republican congressman Mike Bishop; Zoe Clark, co-host of Michigan Radio’s It’s Just Politics; Tori Sachs, Executive Director, Michigan Rising Action; Buzz Thomas, Thomas Consulting Group.

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Jason Colthorp wraps up this week’s episode.

