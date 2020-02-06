Morning Show Insider: Vienna sausages, Chef Boyardee, Spam

DETROIT – Jason Carr: In today’s world gone tech mad I can’t believe I’m old enough to remember the early 1970s, my grandmother’s AM radio in the kitchen blaring WJR, Richard Nixon resigning from office on TV, and me eating sockeye salmon directly from the can with saltines.

Anyway, old food stuffs—am I right or am I right? Vienna sausages, Chef Boyardee, Spam. We’ve come a long way since I was in kindergarten. But it wasn’t just the store-bought processed stuff. It was also family recipes and weird concoctions.

Granny (that’s what I called her) used to buy frozen spinach, boil it, then add butter and vinegar. As a kid I thought it was pretty great but I’ve never made it for myself. Not sure why. Same for Grandpa’s S*** on a shingle. Do you know what this is? It’s creamed chipped beef on toast. Bleccchhhh!

My mother made these weird open-faced tuna melts using hamburger buns and if I recall correctly, mustard. Oh! Mustard was always key to a good liverwurst sandwich. And then Mom discovered Gulden’s spicy brown mustard and started putting that on my grilled cheeses. I wouldn’t have a grilled cheese today any other way.

Brandon Roux: Snow showers will be trying to wrap up Friday morning as we have our second tough morning commute in a row. Temps will fall into the mid to upper 20s in the morning, and then again only warming into the lower 30s with winds NNW 7-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph at times. It’s going to feel bitter cold all day but the snow will let up and become very scattered to flurries in the afternoon. It’s going to be a cold Saturday with teens in the morning and mid to upper 20s in the afternoon with a few flurries and some peeks of sunshine.

This month on Local 4 News Today, we are celebrating Black History Month with some really great stories. Profiles on amazing people and incredible places. Be sure to tune in each morning for a new story. Friday, we will profile Detroit’s Kronk Gym.

Interested in the cycling craze? Want to workout and feel like your in the middle of a party? Rhonda will take you inside a unique exercise play in Metro Detroit.

It’s a new push to help women prevent heart disease and survive heart attacks. Dr. Frank McGeorge will have the critical message women need to hear and how you can help spread the word.

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Thursday Question: What does TCBY stand for?

Answer: The Country’s Best Yogurt

In 1795, the 11th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with states’ sovereign immunity, was ratified.

In 1904, a fire began in Baltimore that raged for about 30 hours and destroyed more than 1,500 buildings.

In 1964, The Beatles arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to begin their first American tour.

In 1998, the Winter Olympic Games were opened in Nagano, Japan, by Emperor Akihito.

In 2014, the Sochi Olympics opened with a celebration of Russia’s past greatness and hopes for future glory.

In 2014, President Barack Obama, during a visit to Michigan State University, signed an agriculture spending bill spreading benefits to farmers in every region of the country while trimming the food stamp program that had inspired a two-year battle over the legislation.

