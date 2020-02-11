Blue Moon LightSky, a light version of the popular citrus brew, hits the market

CHICAGO – Citrusy wheat brew Blue Moon has gone light.

Blue Moon LightSky, a reduced calorie, low carb version of the popular beer is now available.

LightSky has 95 calories, 3.6 grams of carbs and a 4 percent ABV, a bit lower than the 5.4 percent ABV of regular Blue Moon.

“We wanted to make this beer unique and distinctive to the Blue Moon portfolio,” said Max Walker, vice president of above premium beer at Molson Coors.

Twelve ounce cans of LightSky are available in six packs and 12 packs.

Other varieties of Blue Moon available include Iced Coffee Blonde, Mango Wheat and Summer Honey Wheat.

Find LighySky with the Blue Moon beer finder.

