Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 13, 2020

$70 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Pontiac

Someone in Metro Detroit now has a considerable amount of pocket change -- A store in Pontiac sold Wednesday night’s $70 million winning Powerball ticket. It was sold at the Huron Plaza Party Store, located on West Huron Street, near Telegraph Road and M-59. The person has not been identified yet. They have 180 days from Wednesday to come forward with that winning ticket to claim the $70 million dollars.