$70 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Someone in Metro Detroit now has a considerable amount of pocket change -- A store in Pontiac sold Wednesday night’s $70 million winning Powerball ticket.

ORIGINAL STORY: Someone in Michigan just won the $70M Powerball jackpot

It was sold at the Huron Plaza Party Store, located on West Huron Street, near Telegraph Road and M-59.

The person has not been identified yet. They have 180 days from Wednesday to come forward with that winning ticket to claim the $70 million dollars.

The owner of the store also is a winner. The store that sells the winning Powerball ticket gets $50,000 as a reward. Store owner Yousef Anton already knows what he’s going to spend his money on.

“I got a few ideas to improve my store, my church and the rest give to my employees and the rest to pocket it, you know,” Anton said. “I have to pay taxes on it, you know, so I don’t get all of it, but I’m really happy for the winner.”

The $50,000 reward will only go to the store if the winning ticket is claimed. Wednesday’s winning numbers are: 14, 47, 54, 55, 68 and the Powerball was 25.

There were two winners in Michigan who matched four white balls and the Powerball for $50,000.

For more information on the Powerball, click here.