Woman’s windshield destroyed after rock thrown from overpass onto I-75

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit woman is lucky to be alive after she said someone threw a rock off an I-75 overpass.

The woman said the rock shattered her windshield and left her shaking.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when the rock came crashing into her vehicle. It left a large hole in her windshield and sent glass flying.

“It was like an explosion,” she said. “I’ve never been so scared.”

She said she exited I-75 and called police. No injuries were reported.

She said the rock looks like it could have been taken from a nearby railroad track.