Flashpoint 3/1/20: A conversation with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Michigan, Flashpoint, Devin Scillian, Politics, Decision 2020, Detroit, Mike Duggan, State of the City address, Coronavirus, Kwame Kilpatrick
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (WDIV)
DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivered his State of the City address Tuesday night. From no-fault reform to his focus on equity, Duggan will talk about the key points in his address Sunday.

Then should Kwame Kilpatrick be a free man? A local state representative has taken his case to the White House.

We will also have the latest on the coronavirus crisis.

About the Authors: