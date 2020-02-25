WATCH LIVE: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers 2020 State of the City speech

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver the 2020 State of the City on Tuesday night in Detroit.

Duggan says he will outline new plans to make sure Detroiters are benefiting from the city’s redevelopment. He will deliver the speech at auto parts manufacturer Flex-N-Gate in Detroit, which opened in Oct. 2018.

