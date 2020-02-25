36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers 2020 State of the City speech

Watch Duggan’s address at 7 p.m. on Local 4

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Mike Duggan, Detroit, State of the City, Speech, Live Event, Live Stream, Wayne County, 2020

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver the 2020 State of the City on Tuesday night in Detroit.

Duggan says he will outline new plans to make sure Detroiters are benefiting from the city’s redevelopment. He will deliver the speech at auto parts manufacturer Flex-N-Gate in Detroit, which opened in Oct. 2018.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit. Stay tuned after the speech for a round-table discussion on ClickOnDetroit.

From last year: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers 2019 State of the City address

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: