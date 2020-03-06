Morning Show Insider: They have Brandon’s, do they have yours?

DETROIT – Brandon Roux: March is the meteorological start of Spring, and Mother Nature delivered severe storms to parts of the country right on cue.

What happened in Nashville this past Super Tuesday morning is absolutely devastating. A tornado outbreak during a time when so few people were awake or alert.

Nashville (WDIV)

I’ve been thumbing through articles all week and the stories are just heartbreaking. I’ve got a great friend, Justin Chambers, who is the morning Meteorologist at Fox 17 in Nashville and the stories I’m hearing from him and others are incredible. Justin had a truck’s heavy-duty trailer lifted and flung into his yard and planted several feet into the ground. He and his wife and dog got lucky and he knows it.

You have read or will read stories about the 25 people who lost their lives in the EF3 and EF4 storms that whipped winds 150-175 mph over a 50 mile track in middle Tennessee. Some of those who died were just three and four years old. Some families lost multiple family members, and I read a story in the New York Times about a young couple killed by flying debris running from a collapsing bar to their car in Nashville. An airport in West Nashville was leveled, two schools are now closed for the rest of the year due to extensive damage, and a city going through massive growth must now dig out and start again.

Nashville (WDIV)

My niece, Emily, lives just south of Nashville and just got her first teaching job in the suburbs there. So, she’s had to tell seven and eight-year old kids that everything is going to be ok. It’s a time to learn about why this happened, and what we need to do the next time perhaps. Every year, Local 4 News and Midland Radios team up for three Severe Weather Radio Days where we work with the experts at a local grocery store so our viewers can get their hands on a device that can save their lives. A team from Midland Radios are there, Detroit’s National Weather Service sends a team, county emergency managers, and your Local4Casters are there to show you how to work the devices and how to get them at a discount with free batteries. We are doing it again this year, so stay tuned for the announcements about when and where the Severe Weather Radio Days will be around Metro Detroit.

The Grateful Dead have a song called ‘Tennessee Jed’ and the lyrics say, ‘Tennessee, Tennessee, there ain’t no place I’d rather be. Baby won’t you carry me, back to Tennessee.’ I am headed back to Nashville with my family in early April to visit my niece, Emily and my buddy, Justin. The last time I was there It was an inspiring sight to see so much growth and rebirth in all the right ways. The city will recover and those poor families suffering with loss of life and property need our prayers. They have mine, do they have yours?