Michigan State University postpones commencement ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University is postponing commencement ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns.

It is unknown when commencement will be rescheduled.

Additionally, the university suspended face-to-face instruction in classroom settings and moved to virtual instruction for the rest of the semester.

According to school officials, campus leaders are urging all units to take every measure possible to encourage employees to work from home.

More information and resources for faculty and staff are available at remote.msu.edu.

