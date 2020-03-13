University of Michigan cancels commencement ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan is cancelling commencement ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns.

“We are canceling all Spring 2020 commencement activities across our three campuses. This includes both the large campuswide ceremonies and individual school, college and group recognition ceremonies. We know that this is very disappointing to many, and we are looking at ways to celebrate 2020 graduates in the future,” the University of Michigan announced on its website.

Additionally, the University of Michigan made announcements on finals and flexible work arrangements that can be found by clicking here.

The announcement comes after the University of Michigan along with other universities announced they will be moving classes online amid coronavirus concerns.

