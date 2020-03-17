Confirmed places where Metro Detroit COVID-19 patients have worked, attended school, lived

DETROIT – Michigan health officials have confirmed more than 50 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

A good percentage of those cases are in Metro Detroit.

We know the county of each patient’s origin and we know some of the possible exposure locations, but we don’t necessarily know where each person lives or where he or she worked or attended school in Metro Detroit.

However, there are specific cases for which we do know some of this information:

Ford says an employee in Dearborn has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The employee works in product development in Building 5 in Dearborn, according to Ford. Read more here.

An employee at the General Motors Cole Engineering Center in Warren has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). GM has directed employees at the center and other sites to work from home, if possible. Read more about this case here.

A student at Salem Elementary School in Salem Township has coronavirus (COVID-19), officials confirmed Monday. Salem Elementary is in the South Lyon School District. The student and their family is in self-quarantine. According to school officials, the child will not return to school grounds until the quarantine period ends or the school reopens, whichever is later. Read more here.

A member of the University of Michigan-Dearborn community tested positive for coronavirus. According to an email from school officials, the sick person has been self-isolating, and measures are being taken to determine who the person may have had contact with. Read more here.

Officials with the Dearborn Public Schools district said a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). School officials said health officials do not believe the staff member was contagious while in the building. They said students were not exposed to the virus at school. School officials also said they are cleaning the building. Read more here.

An elderly man who lives at the All Seasons of West Bloomfield senior living facility has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. The facility confirmed the news in a letter to residents.The man tested positive Sunday night, officials said. The news comes as Oakland County health officials reveal the cases it reported in the last 24 hours are local. None of the patients traveled internationally, they said. Read more here.

The superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District asked staff at Osborne High School to self-quarantine for two weeks after a staff member was confirmed to have coronavirus. In a message sent to DPSCD staff, Dr. Nikolai Vitti said other staff members indicated they were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Read more here.

A teacher at Hillel Day School in Farmington Hills tested positive for coronavirus. The teacher last had contact with students Monday, March 9. All first- and second-grade students at the school must immediately begin a home isolation quarantine that must last for 14 days. The school said that 14-day period began March 9, so it will end March 23. Read more here.

We will add to this list as we learn more.

Complete coverage: Michigan Coronavirus