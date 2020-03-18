Mackinac Bridge will stop accepting cash due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Drivers will no longer be able to use cash when crossing the Mackinac Bridge, starting on Saturday, March 21.

Until further notice, Mackinac Bridge customers will need to pay with a credit or debit card, or use a MacPass card or windshield sticker. The MBA and toll staff will be encouraging transition to non-cash payments for the next few days until cash is no longer accepted.

“We realize this change may be an inconvenience for many of our customers, but eliminating the handling of cash between drivers and our employees is one more way we can help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. “We’ll reevaluate this policy as the situation evolves.”

If drivers wish to pay with credit or debit cards, the toll collector will hold the credit card device out to the driver so they can insert their card. Drivers will not need to hand their cards to the toll collector.