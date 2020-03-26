County jails in Metro Detroit begin releasing some inmates in attempt to slow coronavirus (COVID-19) spread

DETROIT – County jails in Metro Detroit are making decisions about who remains behind bars and who gets released early in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

As the virus continues to spread, officials with the jails in Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are working with the courts to see who could be released early to help slow that spread.

“There is a vetting process. Judges are making tough decisions and are really looking at who’s going to go to jail -- who needs to go to jail and who doesn’t,” said Sheriff Anthony Wickersham, with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Some Macomb County inmates are having their sentences reduced, their bonds lowered or are being released on a tether.

Wickersham said 200 inmates have been released in about a month. There are currently 675 people in the jail.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said officials are reviewing cases of nonviolent offenders and people with medical conditions. This includes looking at current offenses, as well as offense history.

The jail’s population has been decreased from 1,262 to 1,079 in three weeks.

Wayne County has released nonviolent offenders and people jailed for traffic offenses. Officials are focusing on inmates who have medical conditions.

The jail has released 243 inmates since COVID-19 has become a concern, and the jail averages about 30 releases per day.

The jail had 1,381 inmates as of March 10. There are currently 1,138 inmates in the jail, compared to 1,656 last March.

Washtenaw County officials have also been reviewing cases. Currently, there are 240 people in the jail that can hold 365 inmates.

All release decisions will be made by the judge who sentenced the person. Officials noted that public safety is important and people who break the law will still go to jail.

