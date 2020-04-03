$53M in funding announced for local governments in SE Michigan to fight COVID-19
DETROIT – Michigan’s U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters have announced $53 million in funding for local governments in Southeast Michigan, to assist with battling coronavirus.
The Senators announced $53,823,765 in funding to help local governments in Southeast Michigan respond to the COVID-19 outbreak through Community Development Block Grants, Emergency Solutions Grants and the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program.
This funding was included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law on March 27, 2020.
“Local governments are on the front lines of this battle. This funding will give them additional resources to respond to this unprecedented threat. Communities can use these funds to meet the unique and growing needs of their communities with things like assistance to businesses, job training for health care workers, shelter for homeless people, testing, equipment and supplies,“ said Senator Stabenow.
“The unprecedented public health and economic challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic are hitting our communities especially hard and this funding will make a difference for Michiganders who need extra assistance,” said Senator Peters. “It is critical that the healthcare facilities, senior centers and food banks that serve our communities receive the resources they will need throughout this crisis, and I am encouraged that the increase in funding to the Community Development Block Grants that Senator Stabenow and I fought for as part of the CARES Act is now being distributed to communities across Michigan.”
Local governments in Southeast Michigan will receive $37,581,488 through Community Development Block Grants for activities that prevent and respond to the spread of the coronavirus, $15,026,927 through Emergency Solutions Grants to reduce the spread of the coronavirus among the homeless population, and $549,137 through the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program.
In addition to Community Development Block Grant funding awarded to current FY20 recipients, the state of Michigan will also receive an additional $38 million for distribution to other local communities in the state.
List: Funding by local government:
Canton Township
Community Development Block Grants - $215,200
Clinton Township
Community Development Block Grants - $359,727
Dearborn
Community Development Block Grants - $1,149,371
Emergency Solutions Grants - $577,297
Dearborn Heights
Community Development Block Grants - $611,591
Detroit
Community Development Block Grants - $20,758,619
Emergency Solutions Grants - $10,458,172
Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS - $422,489
Farmington Hills
Community Development Block Grants – $210,412
Lincoln Park
Community Development Block Grants - $476,730
Livonia
Community Development Block Grants - $196,155
Macomb County
Community Development Block Grants - $1,110,240
Emergency Solutions Grants - $541,486
City of Monroe
Community Development Block Grants - $270,004
Oakland County
Community Development Block Grants - $3,166,997
Emergency Solutions Grants - $1,155,293
Washtenaw County
Community Development Block Grants - $1,267,964
Emergency Solutions Grants - $643,403
Wayne County
Community Development Block Grants - $3,309,511
Emergency Solutions Grants - $1,651,276
St. Clair Shores
Community Development Block Grants - $520,821
Port Huron
Community Development Block Grants - $462,239
Redford
Community Development Block Grants - $550,471
Roseville
Community Development Block Grants - $353,131
Royal Oak
Community Development Block Grants - $702,441
Southfield
Community Development Block Grants - $256,818
Sterling Heights
Community Development Block Grants - $477,452
Taylor
Community Development Block Grants - $283,075
Warren
Community Development Block Grants - $666,213
Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS - $126,648
Waterford Township
Community Development Block Grants - $214,575
Westland
Community Development Block Grants - $657,944
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.