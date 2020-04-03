$53M in funding announced for local governments in SE Michigan to fight COVID-19

DETROIT – Michigan’s U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters have announced $53 million in funding for local governments in Southeast Michigan, to assist with battling coronavirus.

The Senators announced $53,823,765 in funding to help local governments in Southeast Michigan respond to the COVID-19 outbreak through Community Development Block Grants, Emergency Solutions Grants and the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program.

This funding was included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law on March 27, 2020.

“Local governments are on the front lines of this battle. This funding will give them additional resources to respond to this unprecedented threat. Communities can use these funds to meet the unique and growing needs of their communities with things like assistance to businesses, job training for health care workers, shelter for homeless people, testing, equipment and supplies,“ said Senator Stabenow.

“The unprecedented public health and economic challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic are hitting our communities especially hard and this funding will make a difference for Michiganders who need extra assistance,” said Senator Peters. “It is critical that the healthcare facilities, senior centers and food banks that serve our communities receive the resources they will need throughout this crisis, and I am encouraged that the increase in funding to the Community Development Block Grants that Senator Stabenow and I fought for as part of the CARES Act is now being distributed to communities across Michigan.”

Local governments in Southeast Michigan will receive $37,581,488 through Community Development Block Grants for activities that prevent and respond to the spread of the coronavirus, $15,026,927 through Emergency Solutions Grants to reduce the spread of the coronavirus among the homeless population, and $549,137 through the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program.

In addition to Community Development Block Grant funding awarded to current FY20 recipients, the state of Michigan will also receive an additional $38 million for distribution to other local communities in the state.

List: Funding by local government:

Canton Township

Community Development Block Grants - $215,200

Clinton Township

Community Development Block Grants - $359,727

Dearborn

Community Development Block Grants - $1,149,371

Emergency Solutions Grants - $577,297

Dearborn Heights

Community Development Block Grants - $611,591

Detroit

Community Development Block Grants - $20,758,619

Emergency Solutions Grants - $10,458,172

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS - $422,489

Farmington Hills

Community Development Block Grants – $210,412

Lincoln Park

Community Development Block Grants - $476,730

Livonia

Community Development Block Grants - $196,155

Macomb County

Community Development Block Grants - $1,110,240

Emergency Solutions Grants - $541,486

City of Monroe

Community Development Block Grants - $270,004

Oakland County

Community Development Block Grants - $3,166,997

Emergency Solutions Grants - $1,155,293

Washtenaw County

Community Development Block Grants - $1,267,964

Emergency Solutions Grants - $643,403

Wayne County

Community Development Block Grants - $3,309,511

Emergency Solutions Grants - $1,651,276

St. Clair Shores

Community Development Block Grants - $520,821

Port Huron

Community Development Block Grants - $462,239

Redford

Community Development Block Grants - $550,471

Roseville

Community Development Block Grants - $353,131

Royal Oak

Community Development Block Grants - $702,441

Southfield

Community Development Block Grants - $256,818

Sterling Heights

Community Development Block Grants - $477,452

Taylor

Community Development Block Grants - $283,075

Warren

Community Development Block Grants - $666,213

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS - $126,648

Waterford Township

Community Development Block Grants - $214,575

Westland

Community Development Block Grants - $657,944