Flashpoint 5/10/20: Republican leaders take Michigan governor to court
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended her stay-at-home order until May 28. However, Republican leaders are tired of Whitmer bypassing the state legislature and they’re taking her to court.
There are two kinds of health -- physical and fiscal. How do we balance the two?
Segment One:
Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives and Republican, Lee Chatfield.
Segment Two:
Roundtable discussion featuring Nolan Finley, editorial page editor of the Detroit News; Stephen Henderson, host of WDET’s Detroit Today; Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner, and Dr. Mike Stellini, clinical professor of medicine.
Segment Three:
Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.
