34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

Flashpoint 5/10/20: Republican leaders take Michigan governor to court

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Devin Scillian, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Event Changes, Coronavirus Cases, Health, Local 4 News, Metro Detroit, Politics
Flashpoint: 2/23/2020
Flashpoint: 2/23/2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended her stay-at-home order until May 28. However, Republican leaders are tired of Whitmer bypassing the state legislature and they’re taking her to court.

There are two kinds of health -- physical and fiscal. How do we balance the two?

Segment One:

Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives and Republican, Lee Chatfield.

Segment Two:

Roundtable discussion featuring Nolan Finley, editorial page editor of the Detroit News; Stephen Henderson, host of WDET’s Detroit Today; Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner, and Dr. Mike Stellini, clinical professor of medicine.

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: