Selfridge Air National Guard to conduct ‘Michigan Strong’ flyover today: Check times, flight path

DETROIT – The Selfridge Air National Guard Base will conduct a flyover in Metro Detroit on Wednesday afternoon, one day after the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

“Selfridge Air National Guard Base has been a cornerstone of Michigan communities for more than 100 years; and in support of our local communities and those front-line and mission essential workers, aircraft from your Michigan National Guard will conduct flyovers (today) across the Metro Detroit region.”

Here are the times and flight path: It’ll begin around 2:58 p.m. and last until about 3:33 p.m., starting in Novi and ending in Chesterfield Township. Residents should view the flyover from their homes and are asked not to travel to see the flyover.

Selfridge Air National Guard flyover map. (Selfridge Air National Guard Base.)

