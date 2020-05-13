Selfridge Air National Guard to conduct ‘Michigan Strong’ flyover today: Check times, flight path
DETROIT – The Selfridge Air National Guard Base will conduct a flyover in Metro Detroit on Wednesday afternoon, one day after the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
“Selfridge Air National Guard Base has been a cornerstone of Michigan communities for more than 100 years; and in support of our local communities and those front-line and mission essential workers, aircraft from your Michigan National Guard will conduct flyovers (today) across the Metro Detroit region.”
Here are the times and flight path: It’ll begin around 2:58 p.m. and last until about 3:33 p.m., starting in Novi and ending in Chesterfield Township. Residents should view the flyover from their homes and are asked not to travel to see the flyover.
Thank You!
As we look back at yesterday's Michigan Strong flyovers across the state and prepare for today's flights over the Metro Detroit region, we're reminded that these flyovers are not about the aircraft, the military, or the National Guard. These flights are about thanking and saluting frontline Michiganders. It's about the steadfast first responders in our communities, the healthcare professionals working ceaseless hours, the grocery store workers helping us keep food on the table, and the all the other essential workers who are reporting to work every day despite the pandemic. Thank you for keeping our children, our parents, and our grandparents healthy and safe! Please share this and help us thank those who make us Michigan Strong! #AirForceSalutes #AFFlyover #MichiganStrong #NationalGuardCOVID19 #doingMIpart #killthevirus #inthistogether #alwaysreadyalwaysthere #MING #ANG #expeditionaryreadiness #ExcellenceInAllWeDo #TeamSelfridge #127thWing #Selfridge #MichiganNationalGuard Michigan National Guard 127th WingPosted by 127th Wing on Wednesday, May 13, 2020
