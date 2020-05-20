Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 20, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

‘Catastrophic’ flooding, evacuations in Mid-Michigan as dams fail: What to know

For the second time in less than 24 hours, families living along the Tittabawassee River and connected lakes in Midland County were ordered Tuesday evening to leave home. By Wednesday morning, water that was several feet high covered some streets near the river in downtown Midland, including riverside parkland, and reaching a hotel and parking lots.