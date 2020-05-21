WATCH LIVE: Michigan COVID-19 Committee holds hearing on unemployment issues

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic will hold a hearing on Thursday to discuss issues with the state’s unemployment system.

Who: Committee members from both the Michigan House and Senate, including state Rep. Matt Hall (R-Marshall), who chairs the bipartisan committee; Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio; various concerned citizens from across Michigan who have experienced issues with Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.

