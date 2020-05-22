Mayor Mike Duggan, other Detroiters react to news of possible Kwame Kilpatrick release

DETROIT – There are reports that former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will soon be granted “compassionate release” from federal prison in Louisiana due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

That particular prison has been hit hard by coronavirus and sources confirm to Local 4 that Kilpatrick is currently in quarantine there.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons will only confirm Kilpatrick remains in custody but will not reveal information about a possible release. His family said they’ve gotten official word and many Detroit power players, and those tied to the case, are speaking out.

There are some people who believe he deserves a second chance and others who want to see him remain locked up.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan reacted to the news on Friday.

“I think he’s one of the most extraordinarily talented people I’ve ever met. I think he has a lot to contribute and if, in fact, the reports are true. I’ll be doing everything I can to help him get a fresh start,” Duggan said.

Norman Yatooma, who represented the family of Tamara Greene -- who some believe was at the long rumored never-proven Manoogian Mansion party.

“I think it’s terrible,” Yatooma said. “Kwame Kilpatrick devastated the City of Detroit. Devastated countless people, countless families, countless businesse -- he committed an awful lot of crimes. He ought to do the time.”

Karen Dumas, a Detroit City Hal insider worked as a spokesperson for former Mayor Dave Bing.

“I think that if in fact -- that -- whoever sees it justified for him to be released early then so be it,” Dumas said. “I don’t think that’s a bad thing. Let him out.”

Angela Stanton King is a Kilpatrick supporter whose been fighting for his release.

“I believe that Kwame has a chance to come home and right all of his wrongs. I believe that redemption is for everyone and 10 years is long enough to be separated from your family,” Stanton King said.

Keith Corbett is a legal expert who followed the case closely.

“I think it’s a very poor choice. He does not strike me as the kind of person who deserves a break given the totality of circumstances related to his conviction,” Corbett said.

Those close to KIlpatrick said they believe he could be released in early June.