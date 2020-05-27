Federal Bureau of Prisons denies former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s early release

DETROIT – Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will not be released early because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced.

The bureau reviewed Kilpatrick’s request for home confinement on Tuesday, and it was denied, officials said.

Kilpatrick will remain incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution-I in Oakdale, Louisiana, according to authorities.

Local 4 spoke with some of Kilpatrick’s supporters, and they were shocked by the news. Last week, his family told their inner circle that they had been assured he would be released.

This decision is in response to Kilpatrick request an early release because of COVID-19. A consortium of politicians, pastors and business leaders appealed to President Donald Trump in February to commute Kilpatrick’s sentence. So far, no word has come from the White House.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider had no comment about the decision at this time.

Family pushed for early release

Last week, family members said Kilpatrick had been put in a 21-day quarantine at the Oakdale Federal Detention Center. They said they believed he would be released June 10.

Federal officials said that Kilpatrick was still officially incarcerated, but he’s been put in the detention center in Louisiana.

Those in Kilpatrick’s inner circle believed he would get out to begin home confinement, likely at his sister’s home in Atlanta.

In February, Kilpatrick’s family and a consortium of politicians, religious leaders and business leaders lobbied President Donald Trump for a commutation of his sentence. The White House was considering the request.

More recently, the Kilpatrick family has been asking for his release because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Federal prisoners, including Paul Manaford, have been getting out on home confinement.

In emails exchanged since the beginning of April, Kilpatrick’s inner circle has been lobbying the Department of Justice to release him, citing his asthma and pre-diabetes.

In addition, his family claimed he’d been exposed to an inmate who died of COVID-19.

On Friday morning, an email was sent from the Ebony Foundation congratulating Kilpatrick on his early release. The email was problematic because it didn’t cite a source or information about why they believe that to be true.

The official word from the Department of Justice as of 5 p.m. Friday was that Kilpatrick is still incarcerated.

His appellate lawyer said he had heard nothing but that it would not have been out of the ordinary for Kilpatrick to get an early release.