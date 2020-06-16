Ford brings back Mustang Mach 1

After a 17-year hiatus, the all-new Mustang Mach 1 fastback coupe makes its world premiere - becoming the modern pinnacle of style, handling and 5.0-liter V-8 pony car performance.

DEARBORN, Mich. – After a 17-year hiatus, the all-new Mustang Mach 1 fastback coupe makes its world premiere, becoming what Ford calls “the modern pinnacle of style, handling and 5.0-liter V-8 pony car performance.”

480 horsepower limited-edition Mach 1 sets a new standard of 5.0-liter V8 track-ready performance in the Mustang lineup while celebrating original model’s aggressive aerodynamic and handling enhancements

Six-speed manual transmission from Ford Performance and an available 10-speed automatic transmission provides capability on and off the track; available Handling Package delivers even more on-track

Exterior styling cues include a new front fascia and grilles for both improved cooling and aerodynamics; low-gloss magnetic and black accents as well as hood and side-body stripes with reflective surfaces celebrate Mach 1 heritage dating back more than five decades

Ford’s quest for speed began with Henry Ford in 1901 and the company’s roots within aerospace only furthered its desire to deliver quicker, faster and more powerful vehicles. Calling back Chuck Yeager’s feat becoming the first to break the sound barrier – Mach 1 – Ford delivered its original Mach 1 in 1969, setting 295 speed and endurance records in its first model year at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Thanks to its added handling capability, Mach 1 teams earned back-to-back SCCA Manufacturer’s Rally Championships in 1969 and 1970.

“Bold styling, great acceleration and speed – Mach 1 says it all,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “This is one of those special Mustangs that truly brings a smile to the faces of our owners, enthusiasts and fans – including me – so there’s never been a better time to bring back Mach 1 and have it go global too.”

Like the original, the all-new Mach 1 bridges the gap between Mustang GT and Shelby® models, delivering V-8 power, unique functional aerodynamic enhancements, competition-capable suspension upgrades and a driver-focused cockpit.

