Flashpoint 6/21/20: Is a spike in Michigan virus cases possible as restrictions loosen?

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun speaks at a news conference March 30, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Several states witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases after lifting restrictions. What does that mean for Michigan which recently lifted its lockdown?

And there is a fight over mail in voting in Michigan. The Secretary of State will defend her position, but one of her chief critics is going to weigh in on the topic.

Segment One:

Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Segment Two:

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Kent County clerk, Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

