Ypsilanti Mayor Beth Bashert has resigned from her position

Mayor Beth Bashert has resigned from her position after comments she made at a recent Ypsilanti City Council meeting.

Last week, during a vote on the reappointment of Ka’Ron Gaines to a commission that advises the council on eliminating prejudice and discrimination, Mayor Bashert said, “Since I will be crucified if I vote against any Black person on any commission, I’m going to vote ‘yes.’”