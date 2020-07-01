Detroit man sentenced to 3 life terms in prison in killing of LGBTQ community members

DETROIT – Devon Robinson, 19, was sentenced Tuesday in connection with a triple-homicide that occurred in 2019.

Robinson was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of the use of a firearm in connection with a felony.

Prosecutors also alleged Robinson shot and wounded two additional victims who have survived their injuries.

At the time of arraignment, a representative for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said the killer targeted the three victims “strictly on their being part of the LGBTQ community.”

Robinson was convicted as charged and sentenced Tuesday to three terms of life in prison without parole for first degree murder, 10 to 20 years for each count of assault with intent to murder and two years consecutively for felony firearm.

RELATED: How to report a hate crime in Michigan