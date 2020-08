Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Community gathers as search for two missing boaters continues

A private vigil was held on Monday night for the two men who went missing after a boat capsized in the Detroit River near Grosse Ile on Sunday night around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said 14 people were originally onboard the boat when it turned over. Twelve were saved by a boater who saw everything happening.