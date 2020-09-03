Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 2, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Changes being made to Detroit Police Department’s use of force policy
The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners announced new rules for police officers in their use of force policy.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Changes being made to Detroit Police Department’s use of force policy
The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners announced new rules for police officers in their use of force policy.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.