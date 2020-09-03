71ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 2, 2020

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Changes being made to Detroit Police Department’s use of force policy

The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners announced new rules for police officers in their use of force policy.

