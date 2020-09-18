Flashpoint 9/20/20: What Bahrain and UAE normalizing relations with Israel means to Palestinian cause

DETROIT – The pandemic, racial unrest and election season have overwhelmed some news from the Middle East.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have formally opened normalized relations with Israel. President Donald Trump sees the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement as a new dawn in the Middle East.

Is it, or is that overstating it? And what does it mean for the Palestinian cause?

Dr. Yael Aronoff, associate professor of international relations at James Madison College, and Saeed Khan, Senior lecturer of near east and Asian studies and director of global studies at Wayne State University will discuss the issue.

Also, ready or not, the mail-in election is ready to begin. The absentee ballots start getting mailed out this week in Michigan.

Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday and talk about what those who vote by mail should know ahead of time.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

